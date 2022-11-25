BENNINGTON — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games. Her hope is to serve the athletes as a volunteer physician.
“I am an athlete at heart, and the Olympics is something I have always aspired to,” Guttmann said. “While I didn’t make it to the Olympics as an athlete, I hope to be able to use my skills as a physician to serve Team U.S.A.”
As a first step, Dr. Guttmann will serve as a lead physician at the Lake Placid, New York 2023 FISU World University Games Jan. 11 – 22. The 11-day winter multisport and educational festival will bring more than 2,500 athletes and delegates from 600 universities and 50-plus nations to compete in 12 sports and 86 medal events.
From Lake Placid, she will go on to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs Jan. 22 – Feb. 4. After this month-long training with elite athletes in Lake Placid and Colorado, she may be chosen to serve as a team physician during an upcoming Olympic Games.
“I expect that volunteering with the elite athletes at the World University Games and at the U.S. Olympic Training Center this winter will provide valuable insights,” Guttmann said. “Serving the Olympians would be a tremendous honor, a great challenge, and an invigorating experience I can bring back to my patients and community.”
Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games:
The FISU World University Games Winter is the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world. University students between the ages of 17 and 25 are eligible to enter. In 2018, Lake Placid was selected to host the 2023 FISU World University Games. New York State is proud to be hosting these games and looks forward to showcasing New York and the North Country to an international audience.