The Southern Vermont Storm season appeared to be over when they lost 22-14 to the Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears in the New England Football League championship two weeks ago.
Not so fast.
The Storm will participate in the USFA Harvest Bowl – a tournament consisting of football teams from around the country – for the first time as an organization.
The Storm will host the Northeast Bulls at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Northeastern portion of the bracket.
The Harvest Bowl is an invitational-only tournament. What made this year’s team deserving? For starters the Storm played the Blitzin’ Bears – currently the number one ranked team in the nation – close in all three matchups this fall. While the Bears emerged victorious in all three of those contests, two were one-possession games.
The Storm were ranked as high as 12th in the country during the season. Following the championship loss, the Storm are currently unranked. Still, they did enough to earn the invite.
“That was one of our goals heading into the season,” said Storm co-owner and coach Chris Cipperley. “Everybody’s excited to do it.”
If the Storm were to advance, they would face the Haverhill (Massachusetts) Hitmen in the Northeast bracket final. The winner of that game earns a spot in the national championship in Florida on Jan. 14.
The Harvest Bowl typically consists of champions and runner-ups of football leagues throughout the country. The Storm made the championship game in 2019, but were not invited. Cipperley believes this year is different thanks to the talent level of this year’s Storm group.
“Our body of work was much better than it was in ‘19,” Cipperley said. “And we’re a much better team than [we were in 2019] too, even though the record doesn’t show it.”
The Storm finished the season 9-4 overall.