The Southern Vermont Storm announced in a press release that the semiprofessional football organization will not be competing during the 2023 season.
"We have concluded that we will be taking the year off," the statement reads. "Over the last few months, we have explored moving to spring and investigated other summer leagues, but in our hearts after this successful and long season that we need a break. We feel this is the best move for our long-term success. We are burned out, and we need to stop and regroup."
The Storm took the 2016 season off, as well, before returning in 2017 and winning a New England Football League championship. The organization believes it is once again in their best interest to not play football, according to co-owner Chris Cipperley.
"In taking a year off we found that some needed the year to reset, some needed it to resolve some personal problems, some found that when they played someplace else that they realized that they had it good here and some just took the year off to get healthy, and some including myself needed that time to find the love for the game again," the statement continues. "I do know that when we are back in 2024, we need a much different mindset to achieve our goals, it comes down to commitment and caring about the team and be focused on team first, otherwise we will end up exactly where we have been, second place. We had a group [in 2022] that was 100 percent dedicated and we had a group that appeared to be dedicated on a sometimes basis. Football requires commitment and have some who understand that and some who needs to learn about it. Hopefully this time away will help them see that."
The Storm will be taking the 2023 team budget and investing it into their facility, Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park in Bennington. Among planned upgrades are installing a fence along the road with a gate to "allow for better and safer access."
The organization also plans to work on the playing surface of the field.
"By taking the year off it will allow us to get the field to place we’ve wanted to get to."
"This decision has zero to do with finances, it’s about taking the time to make the needed decisions for improvement. We will not be forced into making decisions on a compressed deadline."
Cipperley will be taking on a coaching role with the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League, and hopes to see everyone in the organization use the year away wisely.
"The focus of the organization is to get better during this time away ... I am taking this time to learn from them and come back as better Coach/GM. I hope everyone takes this time to improve as player, teammate, and human being," he said. "None of us an ever a finished product, control what you can control. You have the final say in your own personal success."
The Storm will remain active in all other areas, including their annual youth camp.