BENNINGTON — Southern Vermont Storm running back Lavante Wiggins has been named as the (AA) North Atlantic Conference offensive most valuable player (MVP) for the 2021 season, the league announced on Monday.
Wiggins ran for 987 total yards in seven games played. The multi-skilled Storm running back also racked up 246 receiving yards, and found the end zone 13 times.
Wiggins was the NEFL MVP runner-up during his rookie campaign in 2019. There were no NEFL awards in 2020 owing to COVID-19.
"We are extremely happy and proud for Lavante, this is a long time coming," Storm coach and general manager Chris Cipperley wrote in a statement posted on the team's website. "He works hard and it should be no surprise to see his success.
Coaching staff of the year
The Southern Vermont Storm coaching staff were also honored on Monday, being named the coaching staff of the year by the NEFL.
The Storm finished its 2021 regular season with a 7-3 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the AA playoffs. Their season came to an end with a 36-30 overtime loss to the eventual champion Western Mass Blitzin' Bears.
The Storm coaching staff includes: head coach and defensive coordinator Chris Cipperley, assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator Patrick Seaver, offensive line coach David Post, assistant coach Tighe Stratton and assistant coach Mike Williams.
It's the third time the Storm coaching staff has received the award in the previous four seasons.
"I am happy for the guys getting this honor," said Cipperley. "The last two seasons have been challenging but in typical fashion they all stood up to the challenge."
The NEFL Hall of Fame and awards banquet will take place starting at 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Knights of Columbus in Lexington, Mass.
Former Storm receiver Marcus Anderson is among the Hall of Fame honorees.