The Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears defeated the Southern Vermont Storm 22-14 in the New England semiprofessional Football League championship game on Saturday.
The Storm appeared to have an opportunity to tie the game with 8 seconds remaining, returning a kick for a touchdown to bring them within two, but a holding call negated the touchdown.
Storm quarterback Jonny threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, adding 21 yards on two rush attempts.
Makai Cruel was on the receiving end of both scores, finishing his day with three receptions for 134 yards. Cruel also had an interception on defense.
Jalen Hill had two receptions for 48 yards. Mark Turmon had one catch and 15 yards.
Defensively, Jamar Gibson and Troy Trent Jr. each had one sack and Cory Viscosi added an interception.