BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm left no room for doubt in Saturday’s Week 2 semiprofessional New England Football League matchup against the New England Bombers, leaving Willow Park with a 50-0 win and improving to 2-0 early in the season.
Storm QB Jonny Resto was an efficient 13-for-16 through the air, tallying 196 passing yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.
Mark Turman hauled in three catches for 71 yards and a score, Joe Wiggins had two catches for 35 yards and one TD and Sal Palmeri was also on the receiving end of one of Resto’s touchdown passes.
The ground game was equally efficient for the Storm, with Zay Gordan (64 yards) and Dre Wheatley (59 yards) each scoring on their lone rush attempt. Al Kelly added three touches for 50 yards.
The Storm’s defense one-upped its strong Week 1 performance by holding the Bombers scoreless and forcing two turnovers.
Kaedin Ogilvie returned an interception 61 yards for a score and Jesse Caron recovered a fumble.
Jesse Caron, Mitch Mullet and Cam Campbell each recorded a sack in the win while Troy Tanner Jr. was busy swatting away anything thrown in his direction, finishing his afternoon with three pass breakups.
The Storm remain at home this Saturday when they host the Worcester County Wildcats (1-1) at 4 p.m.