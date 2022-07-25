Storm look to stay unbeaten against Tigers (copy)

Southern Vermont Storm's Jonny Resto makes a cut during a Storm win in 2019. 

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm left no room for doubt in Saturday’s Week 2 semiprofessional New England Football League matchup against the New England Bombers, leaving Willow Park with a 50-0 win and improving to 2-0 early in the season.

Storm QB Jonny Resto was an efficient 13-for-16 through the air, tallying 196 passing yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.

Mark Turman hauled in three catches for 71 yards and a score, Joe Wiggins had two catches for 35 yards and one TD and Sal Palmeri was also on the receiving end of one of Resto’s touchdown passes.

The ground game was equally efficient for the Storm, with Zay Gordan (64 yards) and Dre Wheatley (59 yards) each scoring on their lone rush attempt. Al Kelly added three touches for 50 yards.

The Storm’s defense one-upped its strong Week 1 performance by holding the Bombers scoreless and forcing two turnovers.

Kaedin Ogilvie returned an interception 61 yards for a score and Jesse Caron recovered a fumble.

Jesse Caron, Mitch Mullet and Cam Campbell each recorded a sack in the win while Troy Tanner Jr. was busy swatting away anything thrown in his direction, finishing his afternoon with three pass breakups.

The Storm remain at home this Saturday when they host the Worcester County Wildcats (1-1) at 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.