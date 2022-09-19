BENNINGTON — The Green Mountain State bragging rights were on the line Saturday afternoon at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park as the Southern Vermont Storm welcomed the Vermont Ravens to town in New England semiprofessional Football League play.
The Storm defense left no doubt about who is king of Vermont, creating three turnovers in their 34-12 triumph over the Ravens.
Troy Trent was all over the field, returning an interception for a touchdown, sacking the Ravens’ quarterback once and adding two tackles for a loss to his already impressive day.
Cory Viscosi also had an interception for the Storm and managed three tackles for a loss.
Jamar Gibson forced the other Ravens turnover, poking the football free and Mike Hehir recovered the fumble.
Billy Demers, Cam Campbell and Manny Gordon each had one sack to round out an impressive defensive outing for Southern Vermont.
On the other side of the ball, the Storm rushing attack was utilized to put points on the board. Mark Turmon led the team in rushing despite his one carry, taking it 80 yards to the house for a TD.
Zorry Williams (three rushes, 70 yards) and Zay Gordon (nine rushes, 35 yards) each found the end zone on the ground, as well.
Storm quarterback Jonny Resto went six for 13 through the air for 89 yards and one TD.
Much of that production went to Jalen Hill, who caught three passes for 50 yards and the lone TD through the air.
Resto added 56 yards on the ground on five attempts.
The Storm improve to 5-2 on the season and host the Hartford Colts Saturday at 2 p.m.