BENNINGTON — Since the team’s inception during the 2006 football season, the Southern Vermont Storm have been a staple in the Bennington community.
The semiprofesional football team has brought tons of entertainment to town for more than 15 years.
Now, the greatest members in the history of the organization will be honored with the creation of a team Hall of Fame.
Announced on the team’s social media pages in a Dec. 31 video, 12 inductees were honored in the inaugural Storm Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nine players, two teams and one team supporter, were enshrined into the first-ever Storm Hall of Fame class.
The idea to create a Hall of Fame specifically for the team is something Storm co-owner and general manager Chris Cipperley had been pondering for quite some time.
The initial plan was to create an “All-Storm Team” recognizing the best player at each position in the organization’s 16-year existence. Cipperley felt it was “too difficult” to narrow the list down to one player at each position, as hundreds of players have dawned a Storm jersey over the years.
“You would cut out a lot of guys,” he said.
Then, Storm great Marcus Anderson was announced as a member of the New England Football League (NEFL) Hall of Fame Class of 2020, becoming the third member of the Storm to earn that honor. Anderson caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 Maritime Division championship game. Anderson made a contested catch in the end zone on a Hail Mary pass from Storm quarterback Will Cole. The 50-yard grab gave the Storm a 15-12 win over the Vermont Ravens on the final play of the game, the organization’s only championship to date.
Storm founder Tighe Stratton (class of 2017) and former player Ed Bushee, (class of 2011) join Anderson in the NEFL Hall of Fame. Both Bushee and Stratton are among the 12 inductees in the Storm’s first-ever Hall of Fame class, too.
Anderson’s induction, as well as the challenges COVID-19 presented the Storm during their 15-year anniversary in 2020, sparked the idea of the Hall of Fame.
“There needs to be something organizationally that kind of triggers a nomination for the NEFL,” Cipperley said. “And I felt like the natural progression would be for us to create one.”
The 2006 Storm team marked the beginning of the organization. That team is among the honorees inducted into the Storm Hall of Fame.
That team went 6-2 in the Northeast Independent Football League, the lone year the Storm competed in the NIFL, switching over to the NEFL in 2007.
The other team honoree was the championship team of 2017. The Storm went 10-1 that season on their way to their first championship.
A handful of key pieces to the team in the early years were recognized for their achievements: Adrian Gruber, the team’s all-time leader in tackles and an original captain, Mike Stevens, dubbed “Mr. Everything.” Stevens played nearly every position on the field throughout his 11-year Storm career, and is another original captain.
Offensive linemen John Cross is another player to earn the accolade. Cross paved the way for a lethal Storm running attack in the early years.
Jim Fisher, another player who was there from day one in 2006 and was impactful every time his cleats touched the gridiron.
Vince Thompson repped the Storm from 2007-2014, and is among the all-time leaders in sacks. Three members were inducted posthumously. Bushee and Jessie Roy, who both died during their playing days with the organization.
The Storm also honored Phil O’Neil as the “12th man.” Cipperley said the organization would not be where it is today without O’Neil’s overwhelming support from the beginning. O’Neil died in March of 2020.
The conversations centered around induction took place between Cipperley, Stratton and co-owner Patrick Seaver, three people who have been around the organization since day one. Cipperley called narrowing the names down “extremely difficult” and says there are plenty of worthy inductees who did not make the cut this year.
The Storm have amassed over 90 wins in their 16 seasons. Cipperley says he appreciates all of the great players that have become a part of the organization throughout the years.
“I'm thankful that we have an opportunity to do it,” he said. “We're not the longest organization around but I'm just proud that we have enough players that are worthy to even be in the conversation, that doesn’t happen everywhere.”