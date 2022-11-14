BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm advanced to the Harvest Bowl regional championship with their 6-0 victory over the Northeast Bulls Saturday afternoon at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
Zay Gordon (9 carries, 57 yards) was responsible for the lone score of the contest. Zorry Williams led the rushing attack with 103 yards on 12 touches.
The defense shined in the shutout, led by a two sack and three tackles for loss performance from Raquan Sanders.
Billy Demers and Jacob Gregory added a sack, while Taron Hampton and Valentino Smith each had an interception.