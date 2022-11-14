Southern Vermont Storm

A Southern Vermont Storm defender tackles the ball carrier during Saturday's 6-0 win.

 Photo by Reilly Balcom
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm advanced to the Harvest Bowl regional championship with their 6-0 victory over the Northeast Bulls Saturday afternoon at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.

Zay Gordon (9 carries, 57 yards) was responsible for the lone score of the contest. Zorry Williams led the rushing attack with 103 yards on 12 touches.

The defense shined in the shutout, led by a two sack and three tackles for loss performance from Raquan Sanders.

Billy Demers and Jacob Gregory added a sack, while Taron Hampton and Valentino Smith each had an interception.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

