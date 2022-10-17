BENNINGTON — The excitement on the sidelines at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park on Saturday was palpable. In the winding moments of the Southern Vermont Storm’s 29-0 playoff victory over the Worcester Wildcats, Storm coach Chris Cipperley could be heard uttering “we’re going back!”
The dominant win brings them back to a familiar spot, the New England semiprofessional Football League championship game - the Storm’s third in the last five years.
An efficient offense highlighted by the play from the four-headed monster of Jonny Resto, Jalen Hill, Zay Gordon and Zorry Williams put points on the board, while the Storm defense looked hungry, forcing four takeaways.
The first of which came from Taron Hampton with the Wildcats driving into Storm territory late in the first quarter, threatening to take the lead. Instead, Hampton took the ball away and back into the hands of quarterback Resto and the rest of the Storm offensive unit.
The Storm wasted little time turning the turnover into points, orchestrating a seven play, 66-yard drive which ended with a 31-yard Gordon rushing touchdown.
Gordon took the handoff on a designed run up the middle on second down, but found a running lane on the left side of the field. The power back put his foot into the ground and cutback to the left and raced down the left sideline and into the end zone.
The Storm began pulling away on the ensuing drive, as defensive back Valentino Smith ran a Wildcats receivers route for him on a third down and five, jumping the route and returning the interception 60 yards for a pick-six. Smith was untouched until he was five yards from the goal line, where two Wildcats players looked ready to take him down on the right side of the field. Instead, Smith stiff-armed the would-be tackle and bounced back to the middle of the field for the defensive score, giving the Storm a 13-0 lead.
There was certainly familiarity between the Storm and Wildcats, who have played one another at least twice every year since 2019. Saturday’s game was the third of the 2022 season, with each team winning on the road in the regular season.
Cipperley said he went back and watched each matchup over the past few seasons leading up to Saturday’s contest. That film paid off, as players on the sideline were calling out the Wildcats’ plays before the ball was snapped. That helped lead to the four defensive takeaways.
“I must have spent a full day watching film, and that made a difference,” the Storm coach said.
The Storm offense got the ball back in a two-minute situation before the half, and they turned to the big-play threat of Jalen Hill. Facing press coverage, Hill burned his defender on a go-route and Resto, facing pressure, delivered a dart to his receiver who took it 66 yards for the score, extending the Storm lead to 20-0 at the half.
The Storm received the ball to start the second half and settled for a 27-yard field goal in the opening possession, making it 23-0 and putting the Wildcats into desperation mode.
The visitors' comeback bid was silenced in the second half thanks to a couple more interceptions from Storm defenders Kaedin Ogalvie and Tyler Vrobel.
Williams closed out the blowout with a fourth quarter rushing score on a draw. The back took it 18 yards untouched to the house, cutting right for an easy TD as the Wildcats defense gave up and looked uninterested in tackling in the closing minutes of the contest.
The only team standing in the way of another Storm championship is the Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears, who handed the Storm an 18-6 loss on Oct. 1.
The Storm are 1-3 all time against the Bears, who joined the league in 2021.
“As far as I’m concerned, I want to ruin their season on Saturday,” Cipperley said. “They’re a big challenge. It’s going to come down to us playing disciplined on defense, if we play disciplined on defense we have a chance.”
The championship game is slated for Saturday at Roberts Sports Complex in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Kick off time as of Monday afternoon had yet to be announced.