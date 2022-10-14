A couple of Bennington County teams have already claimed state championships this fall, with the Burr and Burton girls golf team clinching its third consecutive title on Tuesday, and the BBA boys golf team going back-to-back on Thursday.
The remainder of the fall sports have roughly a week remaining in the regular season, and teams from Mount Anthony, BBA, Arlington, Long Trail and Stratton Mountain find themselves in the mix for Southern Vermont League titles as the season nears its conclusion.
The Patriots boys soccer team finds itself atop a competitive SVL A Division at 9-1-1 overall and 4-0-1 in league play. MAU hasn't lost in more than a month, falling to Middlebury on the road on Sept. 10 4-2. Since then, the Patriots have gone 7-0-1, settling for a tie last weekend at Burr and Burton (5-6-1). MAU plays at Rutland (3-7) tonight, a team it beat 2-0 on Oct. 6.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 in league play and promise to be a tough test come playoff time. They have held their own against northern schools, losing close to undefeated Champlain Valley 2-0 to start the season and playing a tough St. Johnsbury (5-5) squad to a 2-1 loss.
In the D Division, Arlington (7-2-1) currently holds the number one spot, just ahead of Long Trail (7-5). The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 in league play, including a 9-1 win over Long Trail on Tuesday.
The Mountain Lions have won six of their last seven games and look to be turning the corner after a 1-4 start to the season.
BBA girls soccer holds the top spot in the SVL A Division with a league record of 5-1 and are 7-3-1 overall. The one league loss came in their most recent game, a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Rutland (6-4, 2-1 in SVL play) on Thursday.
Meanwhile MAU (5-5-1, 1-4) finds itself in third place in the division, but the Patriots are coming off two wins in which they have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 13-0.
While the regular season winds down, a totally new season is about to begin: the playoffs. It's a time for upsets, thrilling action and the battle for bragging rights. Anything can happen.
Full SVL standings through Oct. 13
BOYS SOCCER -- A DIVISION - Overall record (SVL record)
1. Mount Anthony 9-1-1 (4-0-1)
2. Rutland 3-7 (2-2)
3. Brattleboro 6-5 (2-3)
4. Burr and Burton 5-6-1 (1-4-1)
BOYS SOCCER -- B DIVISION
1. Hartford 11-0 (5-0)
2. Woodstock 7-4 (4-1)
3. Otter Valley 5-6 (2-2)
4. Stratton Mountain 4-3-1 (1-2)
5. Fair Haven 3-6 (0-4)
BOYS SOCCER -- C DIVISION
1. Rivendell 9-1 (6-0)
2. White River 6-4-1 (4-3)
3. Leland & Gray 3-9 (2-4)
4. Bellows Falls 0-10 (0-4)
BOYS SOCCER -- D DIVISION
1. Arlington 7-2-1 (6-0)
2. Long Trail 7-5 (6-1)
3. Mount St. Joseph 5-6 (5-3)
4. Proctor 3-8 (3-5)
5. West Rutland 3-8 (3-6)
6. Sharon Academy 1-9 (0-7)
GIRLS SOCCER -- A DIVISION
1. Burr & Burton 7-3-1 (5-1)
2. Rutland 6-4 (2-1)
3. Mount Anthony 5-5-1 (1-4)
4. Brattleboro 2-7 (0-2)
GIRLS SOCCER -- B DIVISION
1. Fair Haven 10-0 (7-0)
2. Woodstock 7-5 (4-2)
3. Otter Valley 5-6 (2-3)
4. Springfield 4-7 (1-5)
5. Hartford 1-9 (1-6)
GIRLS SOCCER -- C DIVISION
1. Windsor 9-2 (6-0)
2. Leland & Gray 11-0-1 (4-0-1)
3. Green Mountain 5-5 (3-1)
4. White River Valley 7-2-1 (2-1-1)
5. Stratton Mountain 6-4 (3-2)
6. Rivendell Academy 5-7 (2-4)
7. Mill River 1-11 (1-8)
8. Bellows Falls 0-11 (0-5)
GIRLS SOCCER -- D DIVISION
1. Proctor 9-2 (7-0)
2. Mount St. Joseph 7-4 (4-2)
3. West Rutland 8-4 (4-2)
4. Arlington Memorial 6-4 (3-2)
5. Poultney 4-5 (2-3)
6. Long Trail 3-9 (1-4)
7. Sharon Academy 2-9 (1-4)
8. Twin Valley 0-9 (0-5)
FIELD HOCKEY -- A DIVISION
1. Bellows Falls 9-1-1 (4-1-1)
2. Hartford 9-1-1 (2-1-1)
3. Burr & Burton 6-4-1 (2-2)
4. Rutland 1-9-1 (0-5)
FIELD HOCKEY -- B DIVISION
1. Woodstock 9-1 (8-0)
2. Otter Valley 8-3 (6-1)
3. Fair Haven 6-5-1 (4-4)
4. Windsor 4-7 (3-4)
5. Brattleboro 1-7-1 (1-5-1)
6. Springfield 0-10-1 (0-7-1)