The Southern Vermont League Nordic all-star teams were announced on Thursday and the Division I state champion Mount Anthony Patriots are well represented.
Of the 10 nominees on the boys team, half are Patriots.
The placements are determined based on placement during the SVL championships, meaning Luke Rizio of Twin Valley earned the No. 1 spot.
Peter McKenna, Riley Thurber, Finn Payne and Silas Rella -Neill came in 3rd through 6th, respectively and fellow teammates Collin Bevin finished 9th.
MAU’s David LaFontaine and Burr and Burton’s Moritz Vonhof were named to the honorable mention team.
The girls team features three Patriots: Eden White (2nd), Sadie Korzec (5th) and Roey Rella-Neill (6th). Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette earned the No. 1 slot.
Elyse Altland and Reagan Joly were named to the honorable mention team.