RUTLAND — Bennington Post 13 kept it close until the end. After battling its way into the American Legion baseball state tournament by winning four of its last five regular season games, Bennington ran into a pair of formidable Northern Division squads in Essex Post 91 and the South Burlington Wildcats over the weekend.
Post 91 – the defending state champions and undefeated heading into Saturday’s opening game of the tournament for both teams – took care of business with a 6-1 victory, forcing Bennington in a must-win Sunday to extend its season.
Post 13 trailed South Burlington 5-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, but pushed across the tying runs with RBIs from Nat Greenslet and Colby Granger.
No. 2 South Burlington answered in the bottom half of the inning on a walk-off single off the bat of Augie Leven, giving the Wildcats a 6-5 victory and ending Bennington’s season with one swing of the bat.
Cole Ziehm was Bennington’s most productive bat on Sunday, registering two RBIs on a single to left.
Josh Worthington and Hunter Sherwin split time on the mound for Post 13. Bennington finishes its season at 8-9 overall.