BENNINGTON — South Burlington boys lacrosse made the long trip south worth its while on a rainy Thursday afternoon, spoiling Mount Anthony’s season opener with a 19-3 win on a soggy Vets Home Field.
MAU hurt itself at times in the defeat, committing 10 penalties throughout. While the Patriots were able to limit South Burlington to three man-up goals, those scores came in crucial junctures of the game.
The first of which came with MAU’s Holden Morrison in the penalty box halfway through the first quarter, where he sat for three minutes after picking up an unnecessary roughness. It was the Patriots’ second penalty of the quarter, as they were able to hold South Burlington scoreless after a push was called against MAU in the opening 20 seconds of the contest.
MAU took advantage of a South Burlington push less than after killing its first penalty, as Aiden Moscarello scored the game’s first goal with just one tick left on MAU’s man-advantage.
South Burlington answered two minutes later, as Will Anderson’s one-hopper found its way past MAU junior goalie Landon Brimmer to even things at 1-1. The Wolves took their first lead a few seconds before MAU went a man-down, with Will Hershberg scoring his first of his two goals of the afternoon.
Brimmer did his best to stop the onslaught of shots coming his way, making five of his 19 saves in the first quarter.
“Great leadership,” MAU coach Frank Gaudette said about his junior goalie. “He moved the defense where he needed to. He had a lot of one-on-one shots where he stood tall and made the saves.”
MAU was able to hold the Wolves scoreless over the first two minutes and 30 seconds of the penalty behind Brimmer’s stellar play, but a Rex Jewell cut in front of the net changed things. The South Burlington senior captain received a pass from behind the net from Ollie Vogt and didn’t hesitate, firing one past Brimmer to make it 3-1 South Burlington.
That score began to open the floodgates for the Wolves, who added four more before the quarter was over, including two in the final 17.8 seconds, to pad their lead to 7-1. Brooks Balkan put an exclamation mark on the quarter by bullying his way near the cage and finding the back of the net with 9.8 seconds left.
MAU refused to go quietly, opening the scoring in the second with a Tyler DeBoer goal with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half. DeBoer received a pass from Collin Bevin and delivered MAU’s second score of the day. The ball moved quickly around the net on what was MAU’s most impressive offensive possession.
“When we passed and caught the ball well, we scored,” Gaudette said.
Right when MAU started to gain momentum, however, the penalties set them back again. MAU was called for a slash with just over 7 minutes left to play in the half and it took the visitors all of 10 seconds to score. This time Ryan Sweet fed Anderson near the net, putting SB ahead 8-2.
Moscarello added another MAU score at 5:38, on a feed from DeBoer, but that’s all the Patriots would register offensively as they were held scoreless over the final 29-plus minutes of action.
SB took a 10-3 lead into the half and closed the door on any potential comeback over the opening minutes of the third quarter, adding three more scores to its lead.
Gaudette knows it’s a long spring and is optimistic about his team’s chances. He said he liked the resolve he saw out of his players Thursday, not giving up despite the score.
“Keep our heads up, keep fighting and learn from the mistakes,” he said. “It’s the same mistakes we’re making in practice. If we clean them up, I think we’ll be alright. There’s a lot of potential, we have (a lot of) seniors.”
MAU’s roster is almost exclusively upperclassmen. The Patriots boast 12 seniors and just two underclassmen in James Murphy and Aiden Bevin. They’ll look to regroup Tuesday when they host Hartford.