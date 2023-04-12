BBA BASEBALL 4/12/22 (copy)

Sebastien Dostal fires a pitch during a 2022 game against South Burlington

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A bit of small ball was the difference maker in Burr and Burton baseball’s season opener Tuesday afternoon in South Burlington.

Andre Bouffard drew a walk in the bottom half of the first inning, and came around to score on a sacrifice off the bat of Kiefer MccGrath later in the inning. That would be the lone run scored in a pitching duel as South Burlington edged BBA for the 1-0 victory.

Ozzie Weber drew the start for the Bulldogs, allowing two hits and walking two through two innings of work.

The Bulldogs strung together back-to-back hits in the top of the sixth, but a potential rally was stopped when the Wolves turned an inning-ending double play.

The Bulldogs (0-1) head to Granville, N.Y. on Thursday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.