SOUTH BURLINGTON — A bit of small ball was the difference maker in Burr and Burton baseball’s season opener Tuesday afternoon in South Burlington.
Andre Bouffard drew a walk in the bottom half of the first inning, and came around to score on a sacrifice off the bat of Kiefer MccGrath later in the inning. That would be the lone run scored in a pitching duel as South Burlington edged BBA for the 1-0 victory.
Ozzie Weber drew the start for the Bulldogs, allowing two hits and walking two through two innings of work.
The Bulldogs strung together back-to-back hits in the top of the sixth, but a potential rally was stopped when the Wolves turned an inning-ending double play.
The Bulldogs (0-1) head to Granville, N.Y. on Thursday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.