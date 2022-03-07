DORSET — No amount of distance is going to stop Patryk Lukaszewski and Tomasz Koc from spreading their message, not even the 4,000 miles that separates them from their homeland of Poland.
As the Long Trail starters took the court for warm ups on Saturday ahead of their Division IV playoff showdown with Arlington, Koc and Lukaszewski donned white T-shirts with a painted-on Ukraine flag: a gesture of solidarity for the Ukrainian people who continue to deal with an invasion from Russia.
The Ukraine conflict is personal for the Long Trail basketball duo. Many Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland seeking safety.
Lukaszewski is proud of how his country is stepping up and embracing their neighbors in a time of need.
“I see in my community, and all over Poland, that everyone is trying to help. I’m very proud of Poland, we are doing such an amazing job.”
So before the biggest game of the season, Koc and Lukaszewski put on the tees they made themselves with blue and yellow paint and stepped on the court with their teammates.
“We want to encourage people to help and to show support,” Lukaszewski said. “Everything matters.”
It’s difficult for Koc to grasp the concept of what is taking place in Ukraine right now.
“We cannot even imagine the war.”
How the game brought them together
Basketball has a funny way of connecting people. Koc is from the western part of Poland and Lukaszewski’s hometown is in the northern part of the country. The two never met each other before coming to the United States. They played together at a different high school in the states before transferring to Long Trail.
Now the Poles are a big reason for the Mountain Lions’ successful season, reaching the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
“I think we are doing a good job. We are happy about the semis,” Koc said.
Koc is the starting point guard, the engine that runs the offense. He’s averaging north of 20 points per game. Lukaszewsi is a force of his own, a skilled big man who can shoot from range and is just as comfortable bodying an opponent in the post.
The chemistry they share on the court leads you to believe they grew up playing together. They move in unison, appearing as they’ve played together their entire lives. It’s also not uncommon for the two to talk in their native tongue while on the court.
“I’m mostly saying ‘give me a screen,’” Koc said with a smile.
Lukaszewski says it’s simple things from him, such as asking Koc which set they are in during an inbounds pass or giving him words of encouragement or advice from the bench.
No matter what it is they’re saying to each other in Polish, it catches the attention of their opponent who often asks where they are from.
“It’s funny,” Lukaszewski said.
“It’s like our secret code,” Koc added.
While they have found success, it’s been an adjustment on the court for Koc and Lukaszewski. They are used to a faster-version of the game.
“Especially in Vermont but in the States [in general] the pace is different. You are playing mostly 1v1 and of course [there’s] no shot clock. It’s tough,” Koc said.
“In recent games, we took like 40-something shots as a team,” Lukaszewski added. “Which is really not much.”
The Long Trail starters seem to be adjusting just fine, contributing to the best season in program history.
And when they take the floor at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday in the Division IV semifinals against White River Valley they plan to once again don the Ukrainian flag warm ups.
Long Trail coach and athletic director Mike Olson knows it’s deeper than basketball right now for his players. Count him among those inspired by his players’ actions.
“For me to see them show support for their home land, it touched my heart.”