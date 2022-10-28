BBA girls soccer vs Rutland 9/21 (copy)

BBA's Brooke Weber plays the ball while being defended by a pair of Rutland players during an earlier season matchup between the two teams.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls soccer was 12.5 seconds away from advancing to the Division I semifinals on Friday afternoon, leading Rutland 3-2 in the winding seconds of the match.

One last desperate play from Rutland saw Bethany Solari spring down the left sideline and send a cross into the box.

As a battle for the ball ensued, the Bulldogs were whistled for a foul, setting up a penalty kick. Rutland’s Adysen Kinsman stepped toward the ball, with Rutland’s season on the line. She delivered, playing the left side of the net and evening the game at 3-3. Rutland had a new life.

Solari wasn’t finished, as she added the golden-goal in overtime to propel Rutland to the 4-3 victory over BBA.

“I saw an opportunity,” Solari said of the game-winning play. “I think I just needed to give us that extra push toward the end. My last thought was, I need to get this in. It’s overtime, anyone’s game.”

The Rutland junior did just that. Solari intercepted the ball in Bulldogs territory and sent a shot that clanked off the far post and into the Bulldogs net.

While the thrill of victory set in on the visitors sideline, the crushing loss signaled a sudden and emotional end to a successful Bulldogs season.

“We couldn't have done any more,'' said BBA coach Suzanne Mears after the game. “I’m extremely proud of them."

The Bulldogs raced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes on goals from Brooke Weber and Maura Grazioso. The score remained the same until Rutland’s Brooke Schaffer put her team on the board with 35 minutes remaining in the second half.

Amelia Sherwood had an almost immediate answer for the Bulldogs, scoring just 68 seconds later to once again give BBA a two-goal advantage.

Rutland just wouldn’t quit. RHS. Solari delivered a perfect serve on a corner to Karsyn Bellomo, who scored on a header with 9:38 left on the clock.

RHS advances to play No. 1 Champlain Valley Tuesday at 3 p.m. while the Bulldogs finish their season with a record of 8-4-1.

