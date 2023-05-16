MANCHESTER — Rutland rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to defeat Burr and Burton 7-4.
The game was a pitcher’s duel over the first five innings, with a combined two runs. Both BBA’s Skylar Dotson and Kayla Olszewski were dealing early.
The Bulldogs got to Olszewski in the second on an Aya Addington two-out RBI double that plated Carmella Livingston, giving BBA a 1-0 lead.
Rutland evened things two innings later with its own two-out RBI double off the bat off Kailei Langlois.
BBA tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain the lead, 4-1.
Then, Rutland went to work.
The visitors put the ball in play in the top of the seventh, and the Bulldogs made some costly errors in the field to extend the inning. Rutland retook the lead, 7-4, before Dotson could get out of the inning. The Bulldogs starter ended her day allowing nine hits, two walks and striking out five.
Olszewski kept BBA’s bats at bay in the seventh to secure the Rutland win. She allowed eight hits, walked six and struck out eight.
Cassidy Langlois had the most productive bat for Rutland, going 3 for 4, all doubles.
BBA (6-5) heads to Bennington to face Mount Anthony (11-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m.