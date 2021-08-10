Sofia Berryhill was Mount Anthony softball’s lethal lefty inside the circle all season long. Berryhill threw seven complete game shutouts in MAU’s 12-game regular season, leading the Patriots to a perfect record and the No. 1 seed in Division I.
For her outstanding season long performance, Berryhill has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional softball player of the year.
The season started out on a strong note for both MAU and Berryhill, as the lefty was the winning pitcher in a 16-4 win over Windsor. She had arguably her best day at the plate in that contest, with four hits and driving in three runs. The four runs allowed on the mound were a season-high, as the lefty improved as the season progressed.
That showed in the following Patriot game at Springfield, where Berryhill no-hit the Cosmos and went 2-4 from the plate.
Berryhill improved on that performance in the Patriot’s 38-0 win over Fair Haven a few games later with a 14 K perfect game.
The lefty combined with teammate Mia Paligo for a no-hitter in a 31-0 victory over Hartford.
She also registered two one-hit performances from the circle. She one-hit Otter Valley in a 16-0 MAU win, and again in a 10 K performance in a 12-0 win over Brattleboro.
Berryhill made a habit of racking up double digit strikeout performances. She also fanned 11 Brattleboro batters in a 3-0 win and punched out 11 in a senior day victory over Springfield.
Her postseason performance didn’t disappoint either. She struckout a Patriot-record 17 batters in MAU’s 5-2 win over Colchester in a quarterfinal matchup.
MAU finished the season 13-1 with Berryhill contributing in every single one of those games.
Even in MAU’s lone loss, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Essex in the semifinals, Berryhill was solid on the mound. Essex played small ball to manufacture a run in the third inning, which proved to be the difference maker in that contest.
Berryhill was named to the SVL Division first-team for her standout season.