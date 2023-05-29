The road to the Division I state championship will have to go through Bennington once again, as Mount Anthony officially secured the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs Monday when the Vermont Principals’ Association released its playoff pairings.
MAU finished its season 13-2, though it did not lose a game to in-state competition, going a perfect 12-0 against fellow Vermont schools.
The Patriots have outscored their opponents by an astonishing margin: 240-33. They’ve benefited from great pitching courtesy of freshman Abby Foster and a lineup that can hurt opponents 1-9.
MAU earned a first round bye and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between No. 7 Rutland (10-6) and No. 10 Burr and Burton (7-8).
BBA strung together its best regular season in recent memory, but drew a tough opponent in round one. Rutland swept the season series, beating the Bulldogs in Manchester 7-4 on May 16 and 16-4 in Rutland on May 25.
The Patriots defeated BBA 53-0 in their two regular season matchups, and swept the season series against Rutland 36-2. Rutland did hang around in the second matchup, however, falling 6-1.
The second round matchup will take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Bennington.
Long Trail
The Mountain earned the right to host a first round playoff game after their 3-4 regular season gave them the No. 8 seed in Division IV.
LTS hosts No. 9 Craftsbury Academy (5-9) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Dorset. The two schools did not face off in the regular season. If the Mountain Lions were to advance, they would play at No. 1 West Rutland (13-3) Friday at 4:30 p.m.