MAU softball 5/27/2023 vs Springfield (copy)

The Mount Anthony softball team greets Taeya Guetti at home plate during Saturday's senior day game against Springfield after her leadoff home run. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in Division I and earned a first round bye in the playoffs.

 Banner file photo
The road to the Division I state championship will have to go through Bennington once again, as Mount Anthony officially secured the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs Monday when the Vermont Principals’ Association released its playoff pairings.

MAU finished its season 13-2, though it did not lose a game to in-state competition, going a perfect 12-0 against fellow Vermont schools.

The Patriots have outscored their opponents by an astonishing margin: 240-33. They’ve benefited from great pitching courtesy of freshman Abby Foster and a lineup that can hurt opponents 1-9.

MAU earned a first round bye and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between No. 7 Rutland (10-6) and No. 10 Burr and Burton (7-8).

BBA strung together its best regular season in recent memory, but drew a tough opponent in round one. Rutland swept the season series, beating the Bulldogs in Manchester 7-4 on May 16 and 16-4 in Rutland on May 25.

The Patriots defeated BBA 53-0 in their two regular season matchups, and swept the season series against Rutland 36-2. Rutland did hang around in the second matchup, however, falling 6-1.

The second round matchup will take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Bennington.

Long Trail

The Mountain earned the right to host a first round playoff game after their 3-4 regular season gave them the No. 8 seed in Division IV.

LTS hosts No. 9 Craftsbury Academy (5-9) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Dorset. The two schools did not face off in the regular season. If the Mountain Lions were to advance, they would play at No. 1 West Rutland (13-3) Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

