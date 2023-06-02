BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony took care of business Friday afternoon, defeating a relentless Rutland team 4-1 in the Division I quarterfinals.
They had a 2-1 lead as Grace Kobelia dug into the batter’s box to begin the bottom of the second. Before Rutland starter Kayla Olszewski could deliver a pitch, however, a strike of lightning caught the attention of the umpiring crew — immediately sending the game into a lightning delay minutes after 5 p.m.
A few more bolts were observed during the stoppage, putting the game in serious jeopardy. After roughly an hour of delays, MAU Athletic Director Paul Reif gathered both coaching staffs – along with the coaching staffs from the baseball and girls lacrosse playoff games that were also being played at MAU Friday – to discuss postponing the remainder of play to Saturday, or continuing on with the game.
All sides agreed to play on, and MAU’s resolve shined bright.
The Patriots put two on the scoreboard in the first inning after Rutland’s Alivia Morris gave her team an early 1-0 in the top half on a groundout that scored Kayla Stevens from third.
MAU’s Taeya Guetti did her job from the leadoff spot, drawing a walk and eventually coming around to score on a passed ball. Allee George followed suit with a single, and Mia Paligo drove her in as the junior legged out an infield hit on a ground ball to shortstop, putting the Patriots ahead 2-1. Olszewski settled in to retire the next three batters and get out of the first inning, but MAU’s offense was clicking.
The Patriots were looking to build off that momentum in the following inning, until the lightning delay wiped the slate clean. Suddenly, neither team had momentum in its favor and the contest remained a one-run game.
Olszewski retired the side in order when play finally did resume at 6:25 p.m. The Rutland senior really found a groove, retiring 10 straight batters spanning the first through fourth innings. Her defense played well behind her, cleanly fielding the softball and limiting MAU baserunners.
“We knew Rutland was coming to play,” MAU co-coach Katie Contrada said. “Rutland is a well coached team who's gotten better through the season so we knew we had to bring our game.”
The Patriots defense returned the favor by picking up their starter, Abby Foster, in the third inning as Rutland looked to get the tying run into scoring position.
Stevens reached on a one-out infield single and received the green light from coach Dick Wright to swipe second. Stevens successfully stole second in the first inning, leading to Rutland’s score, and the visitors were looking to duplicate that result in the third.
Senior catcher Madisyn Crossman wasn't going to let it happen; she jumped out of her crouch and quickly delivered a throw toward second base. It sailed a couple feet right of the bag, but Guetti made an athletic diving catch while simultaneously tagging Stevens out as she entered her slide.
Crossman was sound defensively all day. Rutland opted to test her again with two outs in the fifth inning and runners on first and second by laying a bunt down the first base line. RHS captain Katelyn Velde placed it in a tough spot to field, but Crossman once again came up firing and her throw to first beat Velde by a full step.
The Patriots added a timely insurance run in the bottom half of the fifth to extend their lead to 3-1. Eva Cross drew a one-out walk and proceeded to steal second, putting her in scoring position with Guetti at the plate. The MAU junior continued her solid day with the loudest contact to that point, lacing an RBI double into left.
MAU padded its lead to three in the sixth on a Kobelia double that brought home Taylor Grogan in what would be the game's final run.
Foster shut the door in the seventh, retiring the Rutland bats and punching MAU’s ticket to the Division I semifinal round.
Contrada said the key to success at this point in the season is sticking to your identity.
“You just have to believe in your team knowing you’ve worked hard and be ready every pitch,” she said.
She was pleased to see her team do just that, despite the added obstacles Friday presented.
“I’m proud of our kids for maintaining focus through a long lightning delay and coming out and bringing home the win.”
The Patriots return to action Tuesday, hosting No. 3 Essex at 4:30 p.m. The Hornets ended MAU's season last year, defeating the Patriots 25-12 in a quarterfinal matchup in Bennington.