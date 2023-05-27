BENNINGTON — Saturday’s senior game was a microcosm of Mount Anthony’s season as a whole — dominant.
The Patriots needed just five innings to secure the win, defeating Springfield 24-0 in a game that was within hand by the end of the first as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead out of the gate.
Freshman Abby Foster got things started with a 1-2-3 top of the first. The MAU starter needed just eight pitchers to get through Springfield’s top of the lineup. Foster once again strung together a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.
The home bats got to work just as quickly. Leadoff hitter Taeya Guetti smashed the second pitch she saw over the left field fence for a solo home run, and MAU was just getting started. MAU sent 13 batters to the plate in the frame, which became a consistent theme Saturday, as the fourth inning was the only time it didn’t bat through its lineup.
MAU’s six seniors certainly had their fingerprints all over the win in their final regular season home game of their careers. They combined to hit 12-20, drove in 10 runs, scored 12 and drew seven walks. Each senior drove in at least one and scored a run.
It started with the bat of Caedance Bartholdi in the first, who ripped a single up the middle that plated a pair of Patriots. Bartholdi finished with four RBIs and one run scored.
Sophie Sausville showed patience four batters later, drawing a walk with the bases loaded for her first of two RBIs.
Taylor Hill singled in the following at bat, extending MAU’s lead to 4-0. Hill finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
MAU co-coach Katie Contrada called it “a pleasure” to coach all six of her seniors.
“This is such a special senior class,” she said. “They’ve played together since they were little girls and they’re a solid group. They’re all really great leaders.”
In the second, Grace Kobelia missed a home run by a matter of inches, smashing an RBI double off the left field fence. The senior kickstarted another six run inning, building the Patriots’ lead to 12-0.
Madisyn Crossman drove in a run in the third with an RBI double. Taylor Grogan also drove in a run with a sac fly to left field in the third as the lead ballooned to 19-0.
MAU cruised from there, adding five runs in the fourth and closing things out with another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth to cap off the senior day win.
“Our kids showed up for our seniors, and our community showed up for our seniors,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington. “We’re blessed at Mount Anthony to have fans that are in support of (us) and they’re here for us every game. All around, a nice day.”
MAU finishes the season at 13-2 and riding a 11 game winning streak heading into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division I. The Patriots’ playoff path will be revealed Monday when the Vermont Principals' Association releases the playoff pairings.
No matter who it is, Contrada said MAU will be ready.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” she said. “We respect every opponent and we’re just looking forward to getting back out on the field.”