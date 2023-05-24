MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton softball earned a 17-5 win Tuesday over Springfield on its senior day behind a big day from senior Skylar Dotson.
Dotson pitched all six innings for BBA, allowing three hits, walking eight batters and striking out five. She helped her own cause with the bat in her hands, going 3 for 3 with a double and two singles, scoring four times. Tela Dykes was also lethal at the plate, also going a perfect 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of singles. Carmella Livingston rounded out the BBA bats with her 2 for 2 day, including a long triple.
Bailey Gilliam was great defensively, making two important catches on fly balls while Madison King was solid behind the plate at catcher.
BBA (7-6) face league rival Rutland on Thursday.