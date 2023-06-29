BENNINGTON — The Bevin Bunch secured the bragging rights in the second annual Bennington Soccer Charity Cup, but the true winner at Middle Willow Park Wednesday evening was HIS Pantry – the Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales food pantry.
With their win in the cup final, the Bevin Bunch got to decide where the $4,500 raised throughout the soccer tournament was donated, choosing the pantry.
The soccer tournament, which started in early June, was created last summer by Ryan Rogge and Nick Pappas, MAU alumni who had trouble finding soccer matches in Bennington. They decided to organize it themselves, with the added incentive of raising money for a local charity.
“Everyone comes here and has a good time. It’s fun to play competitive soccer for a really good cause,” Rogge said.
The relaxed yet competitive environment featured games of six-versus-six small-sided soccer games throughout the month of June. A total of eight teams battled for the charity cup, with the Bevin Bunch outlasting At Home Senior Care’s GIGS 5-3 in overtime Wednesday night for the championship win.
Peter McKenna was clutch for the victors, starting the scoring by tapping in a rebound roughly 10 minutes into the first half. The Bevin Bunch took that 1-0 lead into halftime, but it took all of six seconds in the second half for them to build on that advantage.
Collin Bevin struck quickly in the second half to make it 2-0, but the GIGS responded with a Rogge header not long after to make it a one-goal game. Another GIGS goal, this time an Adam Sampsell score, brought the game back to even, 2-2, before McKenna banged a shot off the post that ricocheted into the GIGS net with under 10 minutes remaining. The Bevin Bunch looked destined to win in regulation, until Sampsell tapped in the equalizer with just 15 seconds remaining, forcing the game into overtime.
McKenna broke the seal about halfway through the extra period, converting on a rebounding chance. Then, on the following possession, he scored once more to seal the victory.
After raising $2,000 in the inaugural tournament last summer, Rogge and Pappas more than doubled that this time around. Both plan to stick around for a third year, and hope to keep the tradition going well beyond that.
“We have a contingency plan for other kids to take it over, other soccer players in the area,” Pappas said.
The following is a list of local sponsors: Silver Tier: Rogge family, Anytime Fitness, Friends of MAU soccer, Casella, Parizo family, Benners, Revolution, Maple Leaf Realty, Wassick Tires, Berkshire ajax, Potter family, Salem Dentistry, Caswell family
Gold Tier: Revolution Fitness, At home senior care, Madisons
Platinum Tier Sponsors: The Yoga Place, Oral & Dental Implant Surgery, McLain & Peck Dentistry
At Home Senior Care’s GIGS Roster: Nick Pappas, Ryan Rogge, Adam Sampsell, Randy Armstrong, Brandon Anderson, Hogan Elming, Jack Porter, Dylan Wadja
The Bevin Bunch’s Roster: Chris Bevin, Collin Bevin, Silas Rella-Neil, Peter McKenna, Riley Thurber, John Caswell, Evan Eggsware, Aiden Moscarello, Luke Rizio, Alex Salvesvold