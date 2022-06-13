BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Football Club and Ben & Jerry’s announced a partnership over the weekend to advance social and environmental justice in Vermont.
Vermont Green Football Club is a new men’s soccer club that kicked off its inaugural season in May 2022. The Club competes in USL League Two and plays home matches at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field.
The Club is embarking on an ambitious mission to embed environmental justice into its competitive strategy, operational processes, and culture. The Club believes soccer can be a powerful catalyst for a more environmentally sustainable and socially just world.
Vermont Green FC is more than just a soccer club and Ben & Jerry’s is more than just an ice cream company. The partnership brings together two unique approaches to addressing environmental and social challenges, aiming to scale the impact of Vermont’s new minor league soccer team.
“At Ben & Jerry’s we usually don’t partner with sports organizations, but we are always looking to support organizations with shared mission and values," said Ben & Jerry's Global Head of Integrated Marketing Jay Curley. "Our partnership with Vermont Green FC is a great way for us to support an underserved community in Vermont together.”
The inaugural initiative will raise needed funds for historically marginalized communities in Vermont through a commitment to Juba Star Football Club.
Since 2006, Juba Star FC, a Somali Bantu-led organization, has operated in Vermont to provide a safe space for the growth and development of former refugee and immigrant youth.
“Our mission has always been to develop youth to their fullest potential, not only in sport but in life as well. At Juba Star we know it takes a village to raise a child, and our organization has worked to be that village for many young people over the years," said Juba Star FC Assistant Manager Noor Bulle. "This partnership helps strengthen our village and we appreciate our friends at Vermont Green FC and Ben & Jerry’s joining us in this important work.”
In support of Vermont Green FC and Juba Star FC’s work to raise money to fund Juba Star’s participation in the Louisville International Outdoor Cup, Ben and Jerry’s will match public donations up to $3,500.
Vermont Green FC will also be purchasing verified carbon offsets to neutralize emissions from transportation to the Kentucky tournament. The club has set up a fundraising campaign - gofundme.com/f/jubastarfc - for those interested in donating.
“As a startup club, Vermont Green FC recognizes that advancing its mission requires the collaboration and facilitation of mission-aligned partnerships between community leaders and purpose-driven businesses," said club co-founder Keil Corey. "We are delighted to partner with Ben & Jerry’s to put this principle into practice.”
Vermont Green FC training tops will proudly feature the Ben & Jerry’s logo as a demonstration of the organizations’ shared values.