STRATTON — On Saturday, Stratton Mountain School celebrated the official opening of the newly named Simpson Center for Action Sports, formerly known as the Air Awareness Center, and the addition of a state-of-the-art progression ramp. The new ramp represents many years of planning, hard work, and dedication by Stratton Mountain School’s Director of Advancement, Katy McNabb, and the generosity of the long-time SMS community members and past parents, Gary and Sally Simpson.
Measuring over 35-feet tall, the new ramp allows student-athletes to experience the feeling of traveling down the hill and off of a jump with forward momentum, similar to what they would experience on snow. By incorporating this experience into their dry land training, SMS student-athletes will be able to take new tricks from the trampoline to the snow more effectively and safely, creating new opportunities for personal progression within their chosen winter sports discipline.
Students from the University of Vermont (UVM) School of Engineering, in collaboration with SMS staff, designed the ramp as part of their capstone course’s final project. The students calculated the proposed ramp’s dimensions and determined the building materials, resulting in a report that helped to guide the ramp’s final design and construction. The engineering and construction team included Beck Engineering in Jamaica, Vermont, Vermont Barns in Jamaica, Vermont, Foster Architecture in Weston and Mahaffy Metalworks in Walpole, New Hampshire.
“This has been a dream for a long time,” explained Gary Simpson before cutting the ribbon on the ramp. “Back in 2007, everything in the snowboarding community was moving West. I was on the Board of Trustees at the time, and after visiting Woodward on the West Coast, I came back and said, ‘We need something to keep the strength of snowboarding in the East.’ So, after all of these years, it is amazing to see this opportunity for progression become available to SMS student-athletes.”
The Simpson Center for Action Sports is a 10,000 square foot building optimized to allow the Snowboard, Freestyle, and Freeski programs to train in a safe and effective learning environment. The building features trampolines, a foam pit, a skateboard park, and a strength and conditioning area. The new indoor training ramp has been integrated into an existing foam pit, allowing students to practice aerial maneuvers safely.
The ramp project has enhanced the one-of-a-kind training space and will further opportunities for SMS athletes to achieve their goals. Formulated with safety in mind, the ramp’s design ensures a robustguide the ramp’sconstruction, predictable trajectory, and preventative safety features like railings to avert early exits from the ramp. With a smooth, continuous surface made from satellite, the ramp allows for adjustable take-offs and easy drop-in access.
“The Progression Ramp is a valuable tool in our already impressive arsenal,” added Stratton Mountain School Board Chair Bob Stevenish. “It solidifies SMS as the leading action sports training venue on the East coast, and, as the parent of an SMS student, I can tell you that it’s one of the most popular places on campus.”