Arl boys basketball 1/17/2023

Arlington's Cameron Clark drives to the basket during a game earlier this season. Clark scored 13 points in Tuesday's loss at Green Mountain.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CHESTER — A slow start doomed Arlington boys basketball on Tuesday night at Green Mountain, as the Eagles dropped a one-possession game 44-42.

Arlington was slow getting off the bus, finding itself trailing 9-0 in the opening four minutes of action and 14-7 after one quarter.

Green Mountain’s momentum carried into the second quarter as the home team built a 30-17 lead by halftime.

The Eagles began to play their brand of basketball in the second half, but the deficit proved too much to overcome. Arlington chipped away in the third quarter behind 7 of Cameron Clark’s 13 points on the night. By the end of the third, the Eagles had trimmed the deficit to just six points, 35-29.

Joe McCray did a bulk of his scoring — 7 of his 9 points — in the fourth quarter as Arlington evened the game with 30 seconds remaining. The Eagles were unable to secure a rebound, forcing them to foul down the stretch. Green Mountain was sound from the charity stripe, and iced the game away.

Cooper Jennings added 15 points for Arlington, and was another factor in the comeback attempt.

“I’m very proud of our effort in the second half,” said Arlington coach Eric Green. “Hoping it carries some momentum into our next game.”

The Eagles will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Sharon Academy at 6 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.