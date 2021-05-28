HOOSICK, N.Y. — In a matinee game on Friday, Mechanicville scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to get past Hoosick Falls, 11-8, in baseball action at Hoosick Falls.
Tied at 5-5 after seven innings, both starters, Jake Sparks for Hoosick Falls and Ryan Grimmick for Mechanicville stayed in for their respective teams.
Sparks made it through 7 1/3 before reaching his pitch limit and Grimmick made it 8 1/3 for reaching his.
Connor Jones came in and got through the ninth unscathed, allowing a couple of base runners, but struck out the last hitter in the inning to keep it 5-5. Hoosick was retired in order in the ninth, sending the game to the 10th.
That’s when the wheels came off for the Panthers. The inning started with an error on the Hoosick third baseman and Grimmick reached on a single and error to put Mechanicville runners at second and third with no one out. The next hitter reached on an infield single, and everyone was safe, loading the bases for Zack Hartz, who singled to right. The right fielder misplayed the ball allowing all the runs to score, making it 8-5.
The next hitter walked and a passed ball scored Hartz for a 9-5 lead. Eventually, Mechanicville stretched the lead to 11-5 going to the bottom of the 10th.
The Panthers tried to come back. A walk by Sparks started the inning and with Sparks on the move, Tucker Thayne singled to put runners on the corner with no out. Josh Colegrove walked and Alex Bushee drove in Sparks and Thayne with a hit to make it 11-7. Bushee scored on an error by the Red Raiders’ first baseman, but Tyler Tesoriero, now on the mound for Mechanicville, got a groundout to end the game.
Offensively, Sparks helped his own cause with three runs scored, including a massive home run over the fence in right field. Hoosick coach Mike Lilac said that in his 31 years coaching at Hoosick Falls, he’s seen a hit like that maybe a dozen times.
Thayne added two runs scored and three hits — a double and two singles.
Hoosick Falls plays Chatham on Saturday in an 11 a.m. non-league contest at Hoosick.