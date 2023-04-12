WINDSOR — Burr and Burton softball started its 2023 season with a 17-9 victory over Windsor Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs were led by the bat of Skylar Smith, who went 4-for-5 and scored twice. Smith also showed her speed, stealing four bases.
Skylar Dotson was handed the softball for BBA, tossing five innings and striking out 10 Windsor batters. Dotson allowed just two hits and two walks in a solid start. Freshman Malayla Green got her first taste of varsity, pitching the final two innings for the Bulldogs.
Jazmyn Dix also had a productive bat, going 3-for-5 and scoring three runs. Rylee Gabert, Bailey Gilliam and Tela Dykes also crossed the plate multiple times in the win for BBA.
Windsor’s Brianna Bovion went the distance, striking out four. Bovion helped her own cause, recording two hits at the plate and scoring three runs.
BBA (1-0) plays its home opener Thursday against Otter Valley at 4:30 p.m.