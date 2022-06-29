When Manchester Union Underground needed a little breathing room in the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday’s game against Rutland Post 31, they got just that.
Holding onto a two-run lead, Manchester responded with a six-run inning to break the game open on its way to a 10-2 win.
With one out and the bases loaded, Manchester rattled off four consecutive hits, plating six runs. It started with a Max Brownlee single, scoring one. Jack McCoy followed with a single and RBI of his own. Next, Trevor Greene doubled to left field, driving in two more runs. Sam Steinman kept the momentum going with a two RBI double of his own.
Griff Briggs pitched a complete game for Manchester, allowing two runs (one earned) on hit hits while striking out six and walking three.
Manchester visited Brattleboro Post 5 Thursday evening. Game results were not available by print deadline. Visit Benningtonbanner.com/sports to see who was victorious.