ARLINGTON — Two Sidney Herrington goals led Arlington girls soccer to a 3-0 win over Poultney on Tuesday night.
The Eagles spent a large portion of the first half on Poultney’s side of the field. Despite that, they were unable to get one in the net over the opening 40 minutes. That was in large part to Poultney’s best striker, Hannah Webster.
Webster traded in her scoring ability and put on the goalie gloves on Tuesday night, protecting the net for the Blue Devils who were without their starting goalie.
Webster looked like a natural, stopping all six shots on net in the first half. The most impressive of which came in the 12th minute.
Arlington’s Audrey Robinson placed a perfect corner in front of the net. Herrington had a perfect beat on the ball, and headed it toward the right side of the net. Webster read the play perfectly, diving toward and deflecting the would-be goal.
Maria O’Dea got Arlington on the scoreboard early in the second half. With 38:09 left in regulation, O’Dea floated a kick over Webster and into the top right corner of the goal.
Arlington looked more poised in the second half, getting better touches and showing more patience during its possessions.
Herrington added her first score four minutes after O’Dea’s goal to give the Eagles a bit of breathing room.A nice pass from Cassidy Pickering set up the Herington score.
Herrington added her second goal of the half with 26:05 to play with a great strike.
Denita Moore had the shutout in net for Arlington, with four saves in the win.
Despite the loss, Webster was impressive. She totalled 13 saves as Arlington’s offense applied pressure for the majority of the game.
Arlington will hit the road on Friday and face off against Proctor at 4:30 p.m.