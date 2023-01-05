ARLINGTON — When Arlington is at its best, Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins are controlling the game for the Eagles. In Thursday night’s 50-31 victory against Mount St. Joseph Academy, that’s exactly what happened.
The Arlington tandem combined for 41 points, eight more than the entirety of the MSJ roster. Herrington wasted no time making an impacting, pouring in the first nine Arlington points of the game on her way to a game-high 25 points.
While Herrington did the bulk of the scoring, Wilkins played her role of point guard perfectly, orchestrating and facilitating the Arlington offense. Wilkins pitched in with 16 points, but her presence on the court was felt in a variety of ways.
The dynamic duo were especially effective in the first quarter, as Arlington raced out to an 18-8 advantage. Wilkins hit Herrington on a pair of crisp passes in the paint, setting up easy scores near the hoop for the lone Arlington upperclassman.
Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas said the two playmakers have great chemistry on the court.
"They can read each other, know where each other are and have some really good moves to the basket."
MSJ battled to trim its deficit to five, 25-20, by the half on the heels of three 3-pointers that hit off the backboard and into the hoop in the second quarter. Arlington really separated itself over the final 16 minutes of play, outscoring the visitors 25-11 in the second half.
The difference maker fort the Eagles was their tenacious efforts on the boards, turning offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points, a focal point of practice throughout the season.
"It was huge," Dambrackas said. "We've been talking about that in practice every day ... They really attacked the basket, got down inside and in the paint."
Defensively Arlington played an active 2-3 zone that produced more than a dozen steals and fast break opportunities. Wilkins grabbed a steal on the first two MSJ possessions of the final quarter, taking the ball coast-to-coast for fast break scores each time. Those points in transition extended the Eagles’ lead to 42-26, part of a 10-0 Arlington run that built their lead to 20. The game-sealing run was thwarted with 3:36 remaining in the fourth on a Riley Collins layup, bringing the score to 46-28.
Lily Hosley pitched in with seven points and was another active element of the Eagles' zone, getting her hands on a few steals.
Arlington emptied its bench and cruised over the final three-plus minutes of action.
The Eagles improve to 2-5 on the season and travel to Twin Valley Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip off.