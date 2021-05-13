MANCHESTER — The first 12 minutes of Thursday’s boys lacrosse matchup between Burr and Burton and Woodstock was a back-and-forth affair, with nine goals being scored and the quarter ending with BBA ahead by 1.
But the second quarter was a different story, as the Bulldog defense held Woodstock scoreless, pulling ahead at halftime en route to a 14-8 win at Taylor Field.
“I was very happy with the defense,” said coach Tom Grabher. “Our mindset is that we have to keep improving, we can’t be satisfied. We’ve even seen that improvement during the course of a game, where the defense is recognizing things and settling down and that’s a huge, huge step.”
Goaltender Jack Morrison was at the core of that second quarter performance. The keeper had 10 saves on the day and added an assist on a goal late in the first half, where he went three-quarters of the way down to the field, passed to Emmett Edwards, who found Matt Grabher for the score.
Coach Grabher cited Judd Gourley, Jack Martin, Justin Fusco along with long stick midfielders Liam Bradley and Connor McMahon on the tough defensive group. Matt Grabher was the offensive star for the Bulldogs on this day, scoring seven goals and dishing out three assists. But he was more interested in praising his teammates.
“We just played all around four quarters, which we’ve been meaning to do,” Matt Grabher said. “It was a great game all around and a huge team effort. You might see me on the scoresheet, but if it wasn’t for my teammates, we wouldn’t be anywhere.”
Woodstock pulled within 5-4 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter after a goal from Andrew Gubbins. The second quarter began more deliberately, and with 6:17 left in the half, Teddy Miranda found the back of the net for a 6-4 lead.
Three minutes later, Nicky Miceli added his second of the game, followed up a minute later by Karter Noyes to jump to an 8-4 advantage.
Grabher’s fourth of the half came on Morrison and Edwards’ assists, and Ellery Stahler finished the run with a goal less than a minute before the break to make it 10-4 at halftime.
“Yeah, [Jack] came up with some big saves there,” Matt Grabher said. “It’s about showing up for all four quarters and just come up strong.”
The scoring slowed in the third quarter, Julian Halstead scoring with 7:47 left in the third, before Woodstock got on the board again with David Willis finding the back of the net.
The scoreless streak reached 19 minutes of game time before Willis stopped the skid. But by that point, it was too late.
“Jack can be a show back there,” Coach Grabher said. “When he’s focused and on his game, he can be a difference maker and the defense builds off of that knowing they have that foundation back there.”
Willis added two more goals in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Grabher scored his sixth and seventh in the fourth as well, including the last one to get to the 14-8 final.
Overall, Grabher led the way with his seven goals, followed by two for Nicky Miceli and one each for Emmett Edwards, Teddy Mirenda, Karter Noyes, Ellery Stahler and Julian Halstead.
With the win, BBA moves a tie for first in Division I with CVU, and Woodstock is now fifth at 6-2.
“We’re not satisfied with this,” said Grabher, who was a sophomore in 2019 when the Bulldogs reached the Division I final. “We’re going to keep going and keep getting better and get that [championship].”