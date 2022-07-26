CASTLETON — Next week, 72 of the finest high school football players from Vermont and New Hampshire will begin practicing for the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Among them will be Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette and Burr and Burton's Warren McIntyre IV.
It will be a week when 'strong legs run so that weak legs may walk.'
The summer’s classic will again be played at Castleton University’s David Wolk Stadium on Aug. 6.
Players from both states are scheduled to arrive this Sunday for double practice sessions.
Both coach Chris Childs of Lebanon High School in New Hampshire and Craig Sleeman of BFA Fairfax/LU in Vermont have stressed the importance for their players to be in good physical condition when reporting to camp.
The two teams will be headquartered at Castleton University for six days before playing in the Shrine Game the following Saturday.
On Tuesday Castleton will be host to our local media day for coach and player interviews, complete with Shrine Hospital patients from around the region. The two teams will witness the true meaning of Shrine football and why they play the game.
John Cameron, a longtime supporter of the game, will serve as Grand Marshall.
Cheerleaders from both New Hampshire and Vermont will again be cheering for both teams.
Advanced ticket sales are available online thru Eventbrite - Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, thru Aug. 5.
Pre-game introductions start at 11:30 a.m. with kick-off scheduled for noon.
The Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier.
This game is played as a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online pre-order ticket cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children age five and under get in free. Ticket prices purchased on the day of the game are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-17 with age 5 and under remaining free.
Pre-ordered parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased day-of will cost $15.00. Handicap accessible parking is available next to the Pavilion/Stadium for those needing assistance.
Internet live streaming coverage of the game will again be available by Northeast Sports Network at nsnsports.net.