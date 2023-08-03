Lebanon, N.H. — The 70th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl kicks off Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Castleton University. Five local football standouts are looking to lead Vermont past New Hampshire for just the 17th time in the game’s history.
Burr and Burton’s Trevor Greene and Miles Kaplan and Mount Anthony’s Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser and Josh Worthington will play a role in the Green Mountain State’s fate.
Vermont is coached by Windsor’s Greg Balch and Chris Sanborn, the head coach at Plymouth High School, will lead New Hampshire.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and in its first 69 years has raised millions of dollars, according to a press release. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).
The Granite State won last year’s game 7-0, and holds an all time series lead of 50-16-2.