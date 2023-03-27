KILLINGTON — Killington Resort's youth bike camps registration is now open. Killington, a POWDR company, is home of the biggest downhill mountain bike park in Eastern North America.
The Beast’s downhill mountain bike camps are day camps available in three and five-day sessions. Youth camps are open to ages 7-17 years old of all ability levels. Based out of Snowshed lodge, all camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily, with lunch included.
There are a total of nine sessions beginning in late June and running through the end of August. If you book a session now and wish to switch to a different week, you may do so at any time through June 1 (while availability lasts).
The week of July 3 is a three-day camp option, July 5-7. There is also a recurring youth fall session, which includes instruction all six Saturdays from Sept. 2 through Oct. 9.
As much as these camps are about leveling up your skills on the trail, they offer so much more. Campers build confidence in themselves, learn life skills and grow as an individual, all while having the time of their lives! Youth bike camps are expected to fill quickly for summer 2023, so secure your spot before they sell out.