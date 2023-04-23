BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys tennis were a couple players down during its home-opener Saturday morning against Hartford. The Patriots had seven in attendance and were unable to field a No. 2 doubles team, as the Hurricanes won the match 4-3.
Freshman Micah Whitmire stepped up and filled the No. 1 singles role, and found himself in a tight match with Hartford’s Sebastian Fraser, who grabbed the 6-3, 6-3 victory.
Whitmire fell behind 2-0 early in the first set, but found some momentum during the opening point of game three. Frasier had the serve, and a long rally ensued between the duo. The Hartford sophomore put continuous pressure on Whitmire, hitting the ball to the back line again and again. The Patriot’s No. 1 didn’t back down, digging deep and returning every shot.
Eventually, a ball from the neighboring court rolled onto the surface, and the point was scored a let. While Whitmire may not have scored in that back-and-forth sequence, it seemed to give him the confidence he needed in that moment. Frasier took the next two games to take a commanding 4-0 lead, then Whitmire found his groove a bit.
Facing deuce in game five, he charged the net and sent a spike back Frasier wasn’t able to handle, giving the Patriot his first victory of the match.
He grabbed another in game six as Frasier sent a spike his way, but his shoe fell off and he fell after the shot. Whitmire was able to get his racket on the ball for a return for the uncontested point, bringing him back within two, 4-2.
The MAU No. 1 followed that with his first sweep of the day in game seven. Frasier regrouped, taking the next two games to clinch the set.
Whitmire flashed great instincts throughout the No. 1 singles match. In the second game of set two, he connected on a bit of a circus over-the-head shot to pull ahead 40-15. On the next point, he slammed a spike to make it 1-1.
The two continued to battle over the next seven games, but it was Frasier who was able to close things out, eventually winning 6-3.
Ben Roche and Sergi Fuster also stepped up several slots from their normal roles to play No. 2 and No. 3 singles for MAU, respectively. Roche lost 6-1, 7-5 while Fuster dropped his match 6-3, 7-5, but both had solid performances.
MAU’s No. 4 Juanma Tellada won his match handily, 6-0, 6-2. Jackson Paquin and Alejandro Peradejordi won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-1. MAU picked up its third win via a forfeit, as Hartford did not field a No. 5 singles.
The Patriots travel to Woodstock Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. match. MAU and Hartford will square off again Saturday, in Hartford, with both teams expected to field a full squad.