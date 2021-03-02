DORSET — The Green Mountain boys basketball team showed exactly why they are undefeated in Tuesday’s matchup with Long Trail.
GM played a strong inside-out game propelling them to a 86-36 victory over the Mountain Lions.
LTS is down to eight active players after beginning the season with 10. Luca Goff — one of the leading scorers for LTS — is sidelined with a concussion while another member decided to leave the team.
For a team that was already extremely young, each member is tasked with trying to fill those contributions on the fly.
One player that has stepped up for Mike Olson’s team Is sophomore Zach Wildman, who scored 18 for the MountaIn Lions on Tuesday.
“He’s really been our most consistent performer,” Olson said.
Wildman showed control near the basket, being the middle man attempting to break GM’s zone. Wildman finished with both Hands and was active with double digit boards.
JD Redding found his groove in the second half, splashing a couple threes and finished the night with 10 points.
LTS had trouble possessing the basketball, and GM capitalized on those mistakes with many fast break scores.
“They’re (a) really strong (team),” Olson said. “We needed to bring our A-game, and we didn’t.”
GM shot the ball well, making eight shots from behind the arc. Sawyer Pippin paced GM with 19 points while Everett Mooher scored 18 and Ty Merrill put up 15.
Mooher hit four from long range by himself.
Cannon Petry contributed three points, as did Aidan Tarbell while Jacob Leary added two for the Mountain Lions.
“We’re just trying to change the culture,” Olson said following the loss.
Division III Green Mountain improves to 6-0 on the season while Long Trail falls to 0-5 with a trip to Sharon Academy (0-2) scheduled for Friday with a 4 p.m. tip off.