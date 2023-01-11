"I hope you are the big kahuna there for a long time."
That was Brattleboro Union High School Sports Journalism teacher Jerry Gagliardi's response after I let him know that this newspaper had hired me as its sports editor in 2008.
I will punch out for the last time on Sunday, having seen 25 area teams capture a state championship.
My dad went to the majority of those big games with me. He made those long drives fly by, whether it was sharing our predictions for a March Madness bracket or discussing the highlights from a recent family poker game.
Brattleboro Union High School hurler Kayla Wood made good on her promise to Jeff Rawson — winning it all for the assistant softball coach who was battling cancer. Buddy Hayford, who is the winningest soccer coach ever in Vermont, guided Twin Valley to four state titles during my career. I got to see the Leland & Gray girls end a 31-year drought on the pitch and then douse Joe Towle with ice water.
There were many good laughs, like when someone emailed me to explain that my column title "Shane's World" is also the name of an online porn site.
There were also many tears. I thought about Leah Short, Jess Bolognani, Dylan Landers, Jada Spaulding and Billy Lockerby whenever I covered a game at their respective school.
"His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation," said Hannah Landers to a large crowd in Townshend following her bro's tragic death.
I won't forget those powerful words or a few kind gestures.
Brattleboro girls soccer coach Edwin de Bruijn always offered me one of his team's many winter coats when he noticed me shivering while jotting down notes on cold October evenings. 1993 BUHS classmate Steph Coleman Givens gave me a bear hug at nearly every basketball game in town. Bill Miller, who was the football coach here when I played, had one question for me every time I approached him for an interview after a game.
"How's your blood sugar, Cuv?" he would ask, somehow remembering so many years later that I'm a diabetic.
I was fortunate enough to be here during the BF Stickers' amazing 58-game winning streak. Abbe Cravinho's behind-the-back passes on penalty corners, miracle goals by Maya Waryas and Sadie Scott in the playoffs, and rocket shots from Madison Streeter are things that will stick with me from that powerhouse program.
It didn't really seem real when former Rams quarterback Frank Ryan randomly came up to me — a Rams fan since birth — at the beginning of one field hockey game in Westminster to ask which color shirts the Terriers were wearing, so that he could root for friend Bethany Coursen's squad.
Devin Rhodes, who is the first student-athlete I ever interviewed, is someone I ran into over and over. Since seeing him control a 300-pound MAU nose tackle in 2008, the Notre Dame backer has been umpiring baseball games and refereeing football games around the state.
I will miss the Friday Night Lights, especially talking all things gambling on Natowich Field with Tim Rooney as he supervised the chain gang. I will miss the Super Bowl prediction stories, asking people to look into a crystal ball for the final score and MVP. I will miss learning about various students when doing athlete of the week articles.
Often being mistaken for Ed Sheeran, Reformer photographer Kris Radder has always been there for me. He was there for the million games I asked him to shoot, but even stopped by a hip-hop dance class for a Vermont Country Magazine piece I was working on and also made the trip to Westminster for me Tuesday — to help with my feature on Eryn Ross, which was the most important story for me ever.
During halftime of a basketball doubleheader in Hinsdale last season, Addy Nardolillo and I watched on a cell phone together as Angelina Nardolillo did her thing in a college hoops game. It was one of my favorite moments: just being proud of the older sister for her success at the next level and also seeing the love from her younger sister.
I've felt that same kind of support all along from my kindergarten teacher. The woman who taught me how to print my name at Academy School has sent me postcards and letters during my 15 years here.
Thank you to Mrs. Corwin and everyone else who has been a friend during my sports writing journey.