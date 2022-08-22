WEST HAVEN – Shaftsbury racer Marty Kelly III entered the winner’s circle for the first time this season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday.
Kelly grabbed the win in the second Sportsman Modified feature, holding off defending champion Tim LaDuc after a restart with just four laps remaining. LaDuc took second ahead of Anthony Warren and Frank Hoard III rounding out the top-five.
Kelly also placed third in the opening 25-lap Sunoco Sportsman Modified division feature, behind winner Justin Stone of Middlebury and runner-up Troy Audet.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division welcomed a pair of popular new winners in twin 20-lap features, shining some light on both ends of the age spectrum. Second-generation driver A.J. Munger, 21, of nearby Benson Landing pulled off the first points-paying victory of his young career in the first race.
Fair Haven’s “Santa” Bob Kilburn scored his first-ever Devil’s Bowl win in the Limited Sportsman nightcap. The 66-year-old was up front all race long and held off the field through a pair of restarts including one with just two laps left.
Mount Holly racer Josh Bussino picked up his first win in a modified car in the first 15-lap race for the Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman division.
Tyler Travis has wasted no time in making his presence known at Devil’s Bowl, picking up his first victory in the second Rookie Sportsman feature. The Hartland racer made just his third and fourth starts in a Modified on Double Feature Night, and he had made only four starts in Mini Sprint competition earlier in the season.
Rookie Logan Denis of Whiting kept his hot freshman campaign going in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, scoring his fourth win of the season in the first 12-lap feature.
Chayton Young, also a rookie, brought his second career victory home to Wynantskill, N.Y., in the second Mini Sprint race.
The Mini Stock division saw its program rearranged after a disastrous start. With no laps completed in 18 minutes in the first of two planned 12-lap features, the entire division was sent to the pit area to regroup, and the decision was made to hold a single 20-lap race later in the evening. Ripton’s Chris Sumner didn’t mind the change, as he had extra time to move from the 21st starting position to score his track-high sixth win of the year.
Whiting.’s Eric Leno won the 50-lap Enduro Series race to close out the evening. The win was Leno’s third of the year and his fifth overall.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as Friend Construction presents the annual “Win & You’re In!” automatic qualifier “draw race” for the upcoming Vermont 200. The program also includes Kids Racecar Rides at intermission. All five weekly racing divisions will be in action.