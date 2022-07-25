MONROE, La. — Gale Greene is elite at pitching horseshoes. It doesn’t matter that the Shaftsbury native is 81 years old, he can still hang with the best players in the world.
He proved that this past week at the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, where he placed fourth overall with an overall record of 11-4.
Greene continues to compete in the highest division of the sport, A1, and pitches from the standard 37 feet despite being eligible to pitch from 10 feet closer as somebody over the age of 70.
The ringers keep coming at an incredible clip for Greene, 69.83 percent at nationals, and Greene doesn’t feel the need to take a few steps in.
“I can still throw 40 feet, so I don’t see why I should throw 30 when I can throw 40,” Greene told the Banner in a 2021 interview. “I’m healthy, no faults as of yet.”