The Bennington Marauders are well represented heading into this upcoming weekend’s Adirondack Gold Championships, with seven swimmers competing in a total of 22 events.
“We range. Usually ,between four or five, so having seven is pretty great,” said coach Nicole Goswami. “They’re all kids that are working hard.”
Alexina Dolmetsch and Amelia Zazzaro are set to compete in the most events for Bennington, both qualifying for five individual races
Dolmetsch, in the 13-14 age group, will race in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 yard freestyles as well as the 100 yard backstroke.
“She’s dropped times at incredible amounts,” Goswami said.
Zazzaro, competing in the 11-12 age bracket, has qualified in four different disciplines: the 50 yard breaststroke, 50 yard fly, 50 and 100 yard free and the 200 yard backstroke.
Bennington’s Emily Tibbetts is set to race in four events: the women’s 50 and 100 yard freestyle, as well as the 100 and 200 yard backstroke.
Braeden McManus will also take on four events in his 13-14 age group: 50, 100 and 200 yard freestyle and100 yard fly.
Josha Roopnarine will compete in the men’s senior 50 and 100 yard freestyle for the Marauders.
Lucy Poole (13-14 200 yard freestyle) and Shay Callanan (women’s senior 200 yard backstroke) round out the Bennington swimmers competing this weekend.
It’s the second straight year that Tibbetts, Roopnarine and McManus have qualified for the Gold Championships, the most competitive event in the Adirondack League.
“The cuts are extremely difficult,” Goswami said. “It’s a huge accomplishment (that required) hours and hours of dedicated practice.”
Goswami said the oldest age group is especially difficult to make the cut. The Marauders have three swimmers who qualified in the senior brackets: Tibbetts, Callanan and Roopnarine.
