Servpro of Bennington and Rutland Counties will host its Southern Vermont Medical Center essential workers golf tournament at Mount Anthony Country Club on Oct. 2.
The charity golf tournament will raise money for SVMC as a way to show thanks for the hospital staff’s hard work during the pandemic, according to Servpro owner John Flood.
“It’s something that we were planning on doing because there’s a lot of people in our local area that suffered a lot with this whole pandemic,” Flood said. “My wife’s a nurse and my sister’s a nurse and my cousin works at the hospital as well. Just seeing what they had to go through; taking care of a lot of the patients and everything else, we wanted to give back to the hospital for all the hard work they put in to help the community.”
Flood said Servpro offered COVID cleaning services to local businesses throughout the pandemic.
“It was a tough time for everybody but everyone banded together, and we kind of just wanted to give back a little bit to the community,” Flood said.
The best-ball style tournament will feature teams of four. Servpro is hoping to get 100 total participants, 25 teams total. The cost to enter per team is $440, which includes green fees, cart fees, a welcome bag and a lunch voucher.
Flood has set a fundraising goal of $10,000, though he said it’s difficult to project as Servpro hasn’t organized an event like this in the past.
Flood said Servpro anticipates holding a charity golf tournament for different local organizations for years to come.
Servpro provides commercial and residential water and fire restoration services, according to its website. They provide coverage for Bennington and Rutland County, as well as coverage in north Rensselaer County in New York.
“We want to kind of work in those areas to try to help the local communities that we work in, and service,” Flood said. “We’re a service-based industry. We’re here to make things (appear) like they never even happened and try to help people through disaster situations, and the hospital did the same for our whole community. We’re just very grateful to all the local doctors, nurses, and first responders who helped during the pandemic. That’s why we want to give back to our community and help in any way we can.”
Registration will take place at 11 a.m. the day of the tournament, with first tee off set for 1 p.m.
To register for the tournament, visit https://svmc-essential-workers-charity-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com or email charity@servpro10299.com.