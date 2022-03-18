Some of Bennington County’s best senior basketball players will get the chance to hit the court one last time this weekend at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's (VBCA) senior all-star game.
The game will be played Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg.
In the Division I and Division II girls game, Burr and Burton’s Laurel Baker is the lone Bennington County representative.
In the boys Division I and Division II game, fellow Bulldog Madox Mathews will take the court. Mathews will have a familiar face on the bench, as BBA head coach Dylan Baker and assistant coach Jim Johnston will guide the South Team.
The Arlington Eagles have two seniors ready to take the court in the boys game: Griff Briggs and Jake Morse. Long Trail guard Tomasz Koc will join the pair of Eagles on the court as Team South looks to grab the win.
Arlington’s Sidney Herrington is the lone Bennington County player named to a Dream Dozen Team, honoring the 12 best underclassmen in the state.