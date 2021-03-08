CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — It was a bittersweet day for the Cambridge girls basketball team.
Monday night against Tamarac was Senior Night, the team’s final home game at the CCS gym.
And it was the seniors who led the way for the Indians, as Lilly Phillips, Sophie Phillips and McKayla McLenithan combined for 46 points in a 67-46 win over the Bengals.
Cambridge used a pair of big runs, one in the first quarter and the other in the fourth quarter, to stay one step ahead of the Bengals.
In the first quarter and part into the second, Cambridge went on a 19-2 run to take a two-point lead and a 28-9 lead after a Schuyler Nolan bucket.
But through the third and into the fourth, Tamarac came back and pulled to within eight after a Emily Ericksen three — her only points of the contest — to make it 48-40 with 6:30 left.
Cambridge turned up the pressure at that point and left Tamarac in the dust and when it settled, the Indian lead was back to 20.
Lilly Phillips helped with a couple of baskets in transition off steals and scored 11 of her game-high 21 in the final quarter.
Sophie Phillips added 16 — 10 in the first half — as Cambridge built their lead. McLenithan scored nine points and had a handful of assists on the transition. Stasia Epler also added nine points.
For Tamarac, Syrita Faraj led the way with 15 points, but only three in the fourth quarter as the Bengals tried to come back.
Cambridge remains unbeaten and plays at Hudson Falls on Wednesday.