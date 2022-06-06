MANCHESTER — Have a day, Burr and Burton alumni. The No. 2 Bulldogs boys lacrosse team throttled South Burlington 21-9 at Judy McCormick Taylor Field on Monday afternoon to advance to the Division I championship game for the third consecutive season behind an impressive showing from the BBA seniors.
After graduating on Friday, Karter Noyes, Matt Grabher, Emmett Edwards and Nick Miceli went to work against the Wolves, accounting for 18 of BBA’s 21 scores. Fellow senior Will Morrell added one to the tally.
It was Noyes — and his game-high six scores — who gave the Bulldogs an early lead that they would not relinquish. He curved his first score of the day into the back of the net and past South Burlington keeper Evan Knoth less than two minutes into the action. Noyes was in his bag, faking a pass near the cage a few minutes later and scoring again, giving BBA a 5-2 lead with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
The senior group had set the tone early, accounting for all eight first quarter scores as the Bulldogs raced out to an 8-3 advantage after 12 minutes.
BBA coach Tom Grabher praised the defensive approach from South Burlington, led by assistant coach Kenny Phillips.
After BBA escaped South Burlington with an 11-10 overtime win on May 26 in the previous meeting, Grabher knew that the Bulldogs needed to be able to adapt their game plan on Monday if they were to be successful offensively.
“We wanted to make sure that we weren’t just stuck on one thing,” Grabher said. “We knew we had some success in the other game against them, with certain things, and we knew they were going to adapt to it; we just thought that if we stuck to our game plan, in our system of what we do, that we will be effective.”
And effective the Bulldogs were, on both ends of the field. When Matt Grabher was called for offsides with 2:54 remaining in the first half, there was potential for the Wolves to take advantage and cut into their 11-5 deficit before the half.
South Burlington fired three shots during the 30 seconds of being a man-up, but BBA goalie Miles Kaplan would not allow anything past him, making a pair of big saves to kill the penalty.
While Ryan Sweet did eventually net one from about 14 yards out shortly after the Bulldogs were back to even, the penalty kill injected even more energy into BBA.
Emmett Edwards got the goal back a minute later, picking up a rebound of his own deflected shot and sending it into the net with 1:04 remaining in the first half. That sent the Bulldogs into halftime with a 12-6 lead.
The Bulldogs defense, led by Judd Gourley, Liam Bradley and Wyatt Townsend took the break at halftime to lock in on that end of the field, limiting the Wolves to three second-half scores as they desperately attempted to extend their season.
The BBA defense has been a strength all season long and is a big reason why the Bulldogs have reached the Division I championship game for the third consecutive season. Coach Grabher says that is in large part thanks to his assistant coach Pete Latulippe, who handles that side of the field for the Bulldogs.
“He, year after year, just puts out a great, great product on the field with the defense. They love him and they’re working really well together. They all understand what their obligations are.”
The Division I championship game will come down to BBA and CVU for the third straight season. Coach Grabher said his team isn’t worried about the opponent, but rather the process.
“We’re not looking at that type of thing,” he said. “We have to take care of what we need to do; We have to do our job, and that’s as a group and as an individual.”
If the Bulldogs can do their job in their final game of the season, they have the potential to bring a championship back to Manchester.