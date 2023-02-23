What do you get in a game that has big time tournament implications, features a growing rivalry between a pair of talented local teams, and has created area fan desire for some late-winter excitement?
The answer is Friday night's Division IV girls quarterfinal clash between the hosting Arlington Eagles and visiting Long Trail Mountain Lions. The game features a pair of the state's hottest D-IV clubs going head-to-head for the third time this season with a trip to the semis at stake.
The fourth-ranked Eagles enter the contest with a 15-5 record and Tuesday’s 53-14 play-down win over Twinfield/Cabot fresh in their pocket while the fifth-seeded 15-6 Mountain Lions advance to the affair with a Tuesday forfeit win over Mid Vermont Christian. Arlington enters the game on a 14 game winning streak while LTS is close behind being the victors in 12 of the last 13 contests.
The fact the two squads split a pair of games during the regular season only adds to the excitement and brings a little more thrill to what has become a budding rivalry between the two Bennington County schools. "We are definitely a growing rivalry.” noted Arlington coach Mikayla Dambrackas.”The heighten atmosphere in the gym when they come to visit has shown that. It will definitely be a loud fun environment Friday night.”
What can Dambrackas and her Eagles expect from the Mountain Lions Friday night? “They are much like us,’’ stated Dambrackas. “They are young and they have gained confidence as the season progressed.” They have some height and are aggressive on the boards. They are aggressive and work hard until the final buzzer.”
Dambrackas isn’t the only one to notice the rivalry atmosphere around recent AMHS and LTS contests. First -year Lions coach Courtney Stasny shares the sense that a healthy rivalry is brewing between the two squads.
“Yes and no. Playoff games in general are more intense.” noted Stasny. " Both our teams have been fairly young the last couple years. The underclassmen are coming up through the ranks together and we have matched up to each other well. It gives it a rival feel.”
What are the keys to winning for LTS?
“Arlington drives to the basket well and crashes the boards. We need to do what we have done all season,’’ stated the coach. “Talk on the court, play with intensity, and be a defensive team."
On the line for the winner will be a trip to the legendary Barre Aud for a likely semifinal showdown with undefeated and top ranked West Rutland. The 21-0 Golden Horde already holds easy regular season wins over both Arlington and LTS.
Dambrackas sums up the growing rivalry and attitude of both sides.” It is becoming a rivalry. It will be fun. We need to show up, work hard, and leave everything out there.The girls know what is at stake.”
Tip off is Friday at 7 p.m.
Arlington Eagle roster: Lily Hosley, Carley Morse, Diana Tafoya, Avie Aldrich, Aubrie Hawley, Hanna Seeley, Taylor Wilkins, Natalie McCray, Sidney Herrington.
Long Trail Mountain Lion roster: Myra Aldanondo, Olivia Cole-Bugay, Liz Daara, Rose Johnson, Aubrey Lanning, Molly Luikart, Camilla Marcy, Meara Morgan, Harlow Quail, Alyssa Sargent, Brooke Smyrski, Aimee Wildman, Amelia Vickery