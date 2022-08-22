BENNINGTON — If you haven’t been exposed to pickleball yet, it’s only a matter of time. Billed as “the fastest growing sport in America,” the town’s biggest pickleball event to date was held this Saturday on the court behind the Paradise Inn on Main St.
The second annual Battle of Bennington Pickleball Tournament was a success, drawing players from as far as Saratoga to participate. Players as young as 20 years old (including MAU graduate and tennis standout Nick Pappas) participated in the tournament, and several players in their 70s were making the claim that they were the oldest person competing. Therein lies one of the factors that have the sport sweeping the nation- people of just about any age can play.
Don’t be fooled by the age demographics, however. Pickleball is far from an easy-going or leisurely game. Most casual onlookers would probably first draw parallels from pickleball to tennis, but the wooden paddle to strike a wiffleball and the court’s comparatively smaller dimensions make it a significantly different game.
“There’s really very little difference between men and women in the sport,” explained Evan Wright, who organized the tournament. “It really kind of nullifies a lot of a man’s strength.”
Pickleball, as was evident Saturday, will definitely make anyone playing competitively break a sweat, but having less ground to cover puts a greater emphasis on skill and reflexes over pure agility
More powerful players also can’t intimidate opponents and crowd the net, as there is a 7-foot no-volley zone (known colloquially as “the kitchen”) on either side of it. New players quickly learn that hitting the ball with all their might each time won’t get them very far. Watching the games for any amount of time, it becomes apparent that softer, well-placed shots that get an opponent off balance (known as “dinking”) are much more successful.
“When you get a person that tries to hit the ball hard all the time, that’s called a ‘banger,’” Wright explained while overlooking the courts. “But as you rise in level, you learn that it’s ‘dinking’ that sets you up for the winning shot.”
The atmosphere behind the Paradise Inn was very welcoming and friendly, but make no mistake about it, the competition on the courts was fierce. A trophy and interstate bragging rights were on the line.
“I started meeting people over here in Bennington, and started coming over here to play,” said Wright, the Hoosick Falls native who organized the event and captained the New York team. “Then I started hearing of players in Troy, Saratoga… and I started playing over there, too. I decided wouldn’t it be fun to do a tournament between New York and Vermont players?”
Perhaps a bit more of the fun was had by the New York side, as they took 34 of the 48 matches in the early session before the “mixed doubles” portion of the day. It hadn’t yet been determined where the New Yorkers would keep the trophy.
The most prominent of the players assembled was Whitney Kraft, the the coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at SUNY Oneonta and a high-level player and ambassador for just about all racquet sports in the United States. While Kraft obviously has a love and appreciation for the sport he coaches collegiately, he recognizes it can be a bit exclusive. Pickleball has filled some of the gap in the sports market since.
“Pickleball has just been an amazing sport where there’s never been a lower barrier of entry and a perceived competence right away,” Kraft said. “The social footprint bridges levels in all the things tennis has struggled with, not that tennis isn’t a great sport. But it’s very level-sensitive, takes years of refined practice… Here, within 15 minutes I could have you serve and rally and play.”
So how does one in the Bennington area get started playing pickleball? The Bennington Pickleball Club turns up at the very same court behind the Paradise Inn (141 Main St.) to play Tuesday nights from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s also not to worry if you don’t want to pick up a sport that you can’t play in the winter months.
“We have three indoor courts over behind Price Chopper at the old Bennington Iron Works,” said Jerry Wall, a local player who helped organize Saturday’s tournament. “So we’re able to keep it going through the winter.”
There is also another tournament coming up Sept. 24, also behind Paradise Inn. The $40 entry fee and other proceeds will all benefit Bennington Meals on Wheels. Anyone interested should come down to a club practice or fill out an entry form at Meals on Wheels at 124 Pleasant Street, or call (802) 442-8012 with questions.