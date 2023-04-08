BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball opened its season Saturday with a 5-4 loss at home to Schalmont, N.Y. High School.
Cadence Bartholdi was a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish, driving in two runs. Taylor Grogon also had a productive day at the plate for the Patriots, finishing with two hits and one run driven in.
Abby Foster was in the pitching circle for MAU, going the distance and finishing with six strikeouts, four hits allowed and one walk.
MAU will look to register its first win of the season Saturday at Colchester. First pitch is 11 a.m.