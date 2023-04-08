MAU SOFTBALL 4/15 (copy)

The Mount Anthony softball team, pictured here in 2022, lost its season opener Saturday to Schalmont, N.Y.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball opened its season Saturday with a 5-4 loss at home to Schalmont, N.Y. High School.

Cadence Bartholdi was a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish, driving in two runs. Taylor Grogon also had a productive day at the plate for the Patriots, finishing with two hits and one run driven in.

Abby Foster was in the pitching circle for MAU, going the distance and finishing with six strikeouts, four hits allowed and one walk.

MAU will look to register its first win of the season Saturday at Colchester. First pitch is 11 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.