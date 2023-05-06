MANCHESTER — A program’s inaugural home game always brings with it heightened emotion. The game includes many exciting firsts: Playing in front of your fans in/on your home venue and finally getting to don that home jersey.
Burr and Burton girls Ultimate got to experience all of those things Saturday morning when it hosted Mount Mansfield on Judy McCormick Taylor Field in its first-ever home game – and for the first 85 and a half minutes of the action, almost everything was going BBA’s way.
Then – with the Bulldogs less than five minutes away from their first win in program history – the game took a scary turn.
BBA led 7-2 and the Cougars possessed the frisbee. A routine play near the end zone resulted in Hailey Hadlock colliding with an MMU player. The Cougars came down with the disc, while Hadlock fell to the turf.
As the play concluded, the BBA senior remained down on the turf with a neck injury. The team swiftly jumped into its emergency action plan. Emergency services were called, a route for the ambulance was cleared and she was stabilized with a neck brace by medical professionals within roughly 15 minutes. Once she was stabilized, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Just like that, BBA’s home debut took a backseat in terms of significance. It appeared as though once the ambulance left the field, the remainder of the game would be suspended. BBA coach Nixi Cura, thinking of her injured player, had a different idea.
The BBA coach was by Hadlock’s side throughout the incident and relayed to her team that she was going to be OK. She was experiencing neck pain and possibly suffered cracked ribs, according to Cura, but had use of her extremities and was alert.
That’s when Cura gave an impassioned speech to her team.
She rattled off Hadlock’s stats, including her team-high three assists and seven defenses. Hadlock set up the game’s first score, a nice feed to Mia Sherwood, giving BBA a lead it would not relinquish.
“She played her (butt) off here and we are going to play for her,” Cura said. “Because she would have gotten MVP of this game.”
Cura asked if her girls were with her, and they wanted to play on. The answer was a resounding yes.
So, the Cougars and Bulldogs resumed the final 4:30. Sherwood scored again with two minutes remaining, on a feed from co-captain Katie Cherry to close out BBA’s 8-3 victory.
It was a breezy May morning, limiting the long passes for both teams.
Sherwood and Nell Bryant led the Bulldogs in points, each with three. Maura Grazioso and Cherry rounded out the scoring with one point apiece.
Rorie Mara, Lily Birch, Sky Jager, Cherry and Hadlock all finished with at least one assist.
The defense from the Bulldogs was strong, anchored by active hands from Sherwood, Hadlock and Bryant. All three created turnovers that led to BBA fast breaks.
BBA co-captain Ari Monegro-Vilchez had a pair of one-handed snags, helping the Bulldogs maintain possession and putting pressure on the Cougars’ defense. It was a total team effort that earned BBA its first win in program history.
The Bulldogs (1-1) remain at home for their next match Monday, hosting Montpelier at 4 p.m.